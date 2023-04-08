Home » Viral » 'AR Rahman Hindi Bracket' Enters Semifinals, Here's All About Twitter's Great Cultural Moment

'AR Rahman Hindi Bracket' Enters Semifinals, Here's All About Twitter's Great Cultural Moment

The 'ARR Hindi bracket' that's taken Twitter by storm has reached its semifinal stage with Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ae Ajnabi, Dil Se Re and Jashn-e-Bahara. Here's all you need to know.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

AR Rahman Hindi bracket has taken Twitter by storm. (L: Varma Corporation, Madras Talkies; R: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Private Limited)
AR Rahman Hindi bracket has taken Twitter by storm. (L: Varma Corporation, Madras Talkies; R: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Private Limited)

AR Rahman’s Hindi songs are currently seeing resurgent popularity on Twitter, all thanks to the ‘ARR Hindi bracket’ tournament that’s going on. Mumbai-based writer and editor Runcil Rebello’s Twitter poll to establish the best Hindi song by AR Rahman once and for all quickly turned into a phenomenon on the platform, spurring countless memes, essays and even some “gang wars".

Rebello, along with two of his Twitter friends (@peeekaaaaa and @PermanentManx), started off the bracket-style tournament with a total of 128 songs, as per a Livemint report. Currently, the tournament has entered its semifinal stage. Essentially, the pool of songs in the bracket gets smaller and smaller through elimination via polls.

After weeks of fierce battle, many exchanges of verbal barbs people offering bribes, accusing each other of favouritism and “social engineering", four iconic songs have reached the semifinals: Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ae Ajnabi, Dil Se Re and Jashn-e-Bahara. Chaiyya Chaiyya, especially, as per memers/experts, has a tendency of emerging winner.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Here are some of the monumental moments that have transpired during the tournament, starting from someone chronicling all the meltdowns they had, to the slew of memes.

This meme sums up the current situation. SRK supremacy?

So which song gets your vote?

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 09:53 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 10:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics