Are You A Sharp-Eyed Driver? This 'Spot The Cyclist' Challenge Will Leave You Puzzled

With the new week, a new challenging seek-and-find brain teaser is here to make the day for those who love solving puzzles. While illusions that challenge people to spot hidden outlines and objects have become popular, this optical illusion offers viewers something different and it is surely deceiving. Though it may appear to be a simple image at first glance, finding the right answer might take you some time. Do you think you’re a sharp-eyed rider in town? Let’s find out with this colourful ‘spot the cyclist’ picture puzzle. The photo is created to trick your mind into believing there’s only a single concrete lane but that isn’t really the case. You’re able to see the cyclists but the vision gets a bit strenuous on the eyes owing to their minimum number being splayed quite apart from each other.

In order to solve the puzzle, you need to first understand the tricky element. It appears that the image is set against the backdrop of a summer day but on keen observation, you’ll be able to notice two types of trees. The ones that are in full bloom and others that are withering away.

Advertisement

The ground is filled with grass of the same colour tones as that of the leaves on the trees which hampers you to identify the unrealistic nature of the photo. The scenery shows a lane of houses as cyclists appear to travel around the concrete pathway. Midway, the lane switches to become one with another similar pathway. In places, the trees cast shadows, the closes ones have prominent outlines while those in the back are distant. Recognizing and differentiating where the image splits into two is quite hard.

How can you solve the puzzle?

The colour element is the key to finding the correct answer. With the yellowish nature of the bright leaves, drawing your attention to objects of the same tone needs great focus. The cyclists wearing blue apparel become strikingly visible to the eyes, but the only one donning yellowish clothes is easily camouflaged. It may also take time to notice that two cyclists are unrealistically placed above the trees. What also shouldn’t be missed is the size of the cyclists, the bigger ones look quite evident, while the smaller ones can go unnoticed.

Advertisement

The correct answer is 4. Were you able to spot all the cyclists?

Read all the Latest News here