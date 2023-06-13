Are You An Imagine Dragons Fan? This Video Is Only For You

Music possesses the remarkable ability to uplift our spirits and shape our thoughts and this truth is undeniable. There are certain songs that can provide us with the much-needed motivation we seek. It seems, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, shares this belief as he showcases his admiration for the renowned band Imagine Dragons. In a clip shared by Temjen Imna Along, the band’s lead singer, Dan Reynolds, delivers an electrifying performance of their popular song, Thunder. Along with the video, the minister expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Starting my Monday with this amazing music! Are you an Imagine Dragons fan?"

Since the video was shared, it has swiftly gained traction, amassing an impressive view count of over 47,000 and attracting numerous comments. Social media users expressed their shared love for the band.

A user expressed that Imagine Dragons is their 11-year-old’s favourite group and mentioned that Thunder is one of their favourite songs.

A person has appreciated Temjen Imna Along’s song choice and described it as a special way to start the week.

A comment referred to Temjen Imna Along as the “Real Thunder" of the North East.

A user suggested starting a Dragon Fanclub of Northeast and hosting an Imagine Dragons concert in the region by 2025.