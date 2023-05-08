Are You 'Fast and Furious' Fan? This Website Will Pay You Rs 80,000 to Watch it

Calling all cinephiles with a need for speed for the ultimate movie marathon that pays off big time! FinanceBuzz, a financial website, is revving up its engines to offer a mind-blowing $1,000 (around Rs. 80,000) to the ultimate daredevil who can handle the full throttle of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. CNN reports that the international website is on the hunt for a true “Fast and Furious claims adjuster," a passionate individual ready to dedicate two adrenaline-fuelled weeks to immerse themselves in over 20 hours of this high-octane film saga.

In this unique job role, the selected candidate will be responsible for meticulously tracking damages from every car crash depicted in each film, including the highly anticipated upcoming installment, “Fast X," set to premiere on May 19.

As the contest winner, they will be entrusted with the task of documenting each car crash, assessing the extent of the damage incurred, and identifying the vehicles involved in the collisions. Furthermore, FinanceBuzz requires the candidate to delve into the franchise’s history and determine whether the frequency of wrecks portrayed in the movies has increased or decreased over time.

The website has released a statement, which says, “Ahead of the release of Fast X on May 19, we’re seeking someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. That’s more than 20 hours of the NOS-fueled saga, during which you’ll track damages from all the car crashes. Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving."

The selected candidate will receive $1,000, along with an additional $100 to cover any expenses incurred from streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, this experience promises to provide a “healthy education about the value of family."

According to the job description, the findings of the ‘Fast & Furious claims adjuster’ will play a vital role in estimating the insurance impact of the franchise’s daring and often reckless driving. As an added benefit, the company intends to incorporate the winner’s notes into an upcoming story, further showcasing their valuable contribution.

For those interested in this thrilling opportunity, US-based applicants have until May 19 to submit their applications. The selected winner will be notified by May 26, unveiling the exciting outcome of this unique cinematic adventure.

