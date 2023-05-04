Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Are You Up For A Challenge? Count The Squares In This Mind-Bending Puzzle

Think fast! Can you solve this challenging puzzle and count all the squares within 10 seconds?

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 17:20 IST

Delhi, India

Hint : Some squares are placed within the larger ones. (Credit : Instagram/@opticalillusion)
The art of optical illusions has captivated people for ages, pushing our minds to perceive beyond what meets the eye. It’s an intricate interplay between our brain and the information it processes that cause us to see things that may not exist or interpret them differently from reality. One such optical illusion that has become increasingly popular on social media recently is titled “How many squares can you find?" This optical illusion requires viewers to count the number of squares present in a pattern within a 10-second time limit. Correctly guessing the number of squares not only provides a sense of accomplishment but also suggests that you have exceptional cognitive ability.

The image in question is a brain teaser that has been circulating on social media. The puzzle consists of a grid of squares with varying sizes and orientations, and viewers must determine the total number of squares present within the image. It’s a challenging task that tests one’s cognitive ability. Were you able to solve it?

The comments section quickly turned into a battleground for debate as numerous users presented their viewpoints, challenged others, and defended their stances. A significant number of users believed that the answer was nine, reasoning that the other shapes were not entirely square. However, a few went above and beyond, claiming to have identified up to 19 squares.

At first glance, the answer may seem straightforward: there are obviously large squares formed with the help of matchsticks, and then there are smaller squares created by the intersection of those sticks. However, as you look closer, you may notice that there are also squares that are formed by the arrangement of the larger and smaller squares and even some squares that are partially hidden by others.

Solving this brain teaser is an excellent way to test your observation skills and spatial reasoning. It’s important to note that you can make squares by combining the smaller shapes in the image to arrive at the correct answer. Sometimes, it helps to view the image from various angles or try to visualize the image in three dimensions to see all the squares. Are you ready for the final count? If so, we have the answer you need.

The picture contains a total of fifteen squares. If you managed to guess correctly, congratulations! If your answer was incorrect, there’s no need to be upset. You’ll have another opportunity to try again.

Regardless of how you choose to approach the puzzle, it is a fascinating exercise in visual perception and a reminder of the complexity of the human brain. It shows how easily our brains can be tricked into seeing things that are not actually there, and how challenging it can be to accurately perceive even the simplest of images.

first published: May 04, 2023, 17:04 IST
