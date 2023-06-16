Argentina Man Spends Rs 6 Lakh On Surgeries To Look Like Singer Ricky Martin

Celebrities have always been a role model for us since our childhood. Some people like to copy their hairstyle, body, looks or personality. Though there are certain people who have gone extreme to look like their role models and opted for different surgeries spending lakhs of rupees.

A similar incident happened when a man from Argentina, Francisco Mariano Javier Ibanez, underwent 30 surgeries spending almost $8000 (Rs 6.5 lakh). He wanted to look like Ricky Martin for a very long time. Earlier, someone had told Mariano that he resembles Ricky to a certain extent.

Ricky Martin is a famous singer popularly known as the King of Latin pop. His album A Medio Vivir changed his life as it sold about 3 million copies worldwide.

Later, he realised that he resembles Martin to some extent and he wanted to look like him, and his liking for him increased. Mariano had a picture of Martin and later, he decided to undergo surgery.

In a recent interview he stated, “Born for television and cameras and admitting that he ‘feel[s] incredible’ when people ask him for a selfie on the street, he now reveals that he regrets changing his appearance to look like someone else." He added that he has become addicted to surgeries. “I believe that addiction develops and worsens at some point in your life," he further said.