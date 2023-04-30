Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Ariana Grande Turns 'Haryana Gandhi' With AI Covers of Bollywood Songs and Twitter Digs it

AI version of Ariana Grande singing Bollywood songs hits different.

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 10:35 IST

AI imagines Ariana Grande singing Bollywood songs. (Photo: Instagram/@kokilakardashian)
AI imagines Ariana Grande singing Bollywood songs. (Photo: Instagram/@kokilakardashian)

Ariana Grande has turned ‘Haryana Gandhi’ with her covers of Bollywood songs. Well, it’s not actually Ariana singing, but it’s as close as it gets. Artificial Intelligence has made some great strides in a “one step forward two steps backward" kind of way and one of its talents includes replicating singers’ voices and mannerisms, singing any song you’d like. The AI version of Ariana, for example, has sung Suraj Hua Madham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the iconic song originally crooned by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik.

“EXCLUSIVE [:] Global Superstar Ariana Grande AKA Haryana Gandhi is all set to release her first Bollywood track “YUH! Suraj Hua Medium", along with Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with us Haryana has opened about how excited she is to go back to her Indian Roots. According to the sources the track is 3 min and 69 sec long. Are you excited?" Instagram satire page ‘Kokila Kardashian’ wrote. The creator also made it a point to edit Ariana’s face onto Kajol’s body in the sequences with Shah Rukh Khan.

That’s not all. The AI version of Ariana has also sung Apna Bana Le, the hit track originally sung by Arijit Singh.

She’s also sung some Punjabi songs.

AI Ariana has already garnered a number of fans on social media.

Humanity has clearly progressed too far. Is there a reverse button on this thing? Those songs are bops, though.

first published: April 30, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 10:35 IST
