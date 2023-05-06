'Ariana Rehne De': Alia Bhatt's Old Rapping Video is Drawing Some 'Creative Genius' Trolls

Alia Bhatt’s rapping video from IIFA Awards 2017 has been getting brutally roasted on Twitter every time it makes the rounds. The video shows the actor (questionably) rapping parts of the song “Ladki beautiful kar gayi chull" from her film Kapoor and Sons on stage. Alia gets trolled on Desi Twitter on a daily basis. The “nepo baby" allegations certainly do not help. Under an Instagram reel of Alia rapping, however, people brought their A-game in roasting the living daylights out of the actor’s old performance.

“Ariana Rehnede," one commenter wrote. “Cardi L," wrote another. Other variations include: “Lana Rehne Dey", “Vishal Deadlani", “Wrong Direction", “Sehlena Gomez", “Lady Bhaaga", “Chup ho-ja Cat", “Arish** Singh", “AR Reham Kar", “Britney Spare Me" etc. The comments are obvious quips on the names of famous musicians Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Vishal Dadlani, One Direction, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Arijit Singh, AR Rahman and Britney Spears.

“I love Alia but the comments are too creative!" One Twitter user wrote. “The amount of talent in the comment section of YouTube and Instagram is amazing," wrote another. “The best comment section on the internet," said one user. “I was like it cannot be that bad till I checked it," reads another tweet.

That clearly went the Wrong Direction.

