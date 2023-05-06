Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » 'Ariana Rehne De': Alia Bhatt's Old Rapping Video is Drawing Some 'Creative Genius' Trolls

'Ariana Rehne De': Alia Bhatt's Old Rapping Video is Drawing Some 'Creative Genius' Trolls

Viral video: Alia Bhatt's old IIFA performance rapping parts of Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull is getting roasted once again. This time around, people have gotten more creative.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Alia Bhatt's old rapping video gets creatively roasted. (Credits: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's old rapping video gets creatively roasted. (Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s rapping video from IIFA Awards 2017 has been getting brutally roasted on Twitter every time it makes the rounds. The video shows the actor (questionably) rapping parts of the song “Ladki beautiful kar gayi chull" from her film Kapoor and Sons on stage. Alia gets trolled on Desi Twitter on a daily basis. The “nepo baby" allegations certainly do not help. Under an Instagram reel of Alia rapping, however, people brought their A-game in roasting the living daylights out of the actor’s old performance.

“Ariana Rehnede," one commenter wrote. “Cardi L," wrote another. Other variations include: “Lana Rehne Dey", “Vishal Deadlani", “Wrong Direction", “Sehlena Gomez", “Lady Bhaaga", “Chup ho-ja Cat", “Arish** Singh", “AR Reham Kar", “Britney Spare Me" etc. The comments are obvious quips on the names of famous musicians Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Vishal Dadlani, One Direction, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Arijit Singh, AR Rahman and Britney Spears.

Advertisement

“I love Alia but the comments are too creative!" One Twitter user wrote. “The amount of talent in the comment section of YouTube and Instagram is amazing," wrote another. “The best comment section on the internet," said one user. “I was like it cannot be that bad till I checked it," reads another tweet.

RELATED NEWS

That clearly went the Wrong Direction.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: May 06, 2023, 11:21 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 11:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen Look Ultra Stylish And Glamorous At Red Carpet Event, See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Bold Green Bikini For Magazine Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures