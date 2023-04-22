Arjun Tendulkar Once Dismissed His Father, Reveals Master Blaster to a Fan on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricket team player, and mentor for Mumbai Indians hit a home run with his debut session of ‘Ask Sachin’ on Twitter. Fans had a blast firing off questions and getting up close and personal with the Master Blaster. From sharing his selfie to talking about his favourite memory with MI as a player , Sachin had fans at the edge of their seats. And wait until you hear what he revealed about what he said to Virat Kohli after he got dismissed in the 2011 World Cup!

But that’s not all - one fan asked a question that had us all hooked! Did Sachin’s son, Arjun, who’s a fast bowler, ever get him out? Well, it seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as Sachin has fallen prey to Arjun’s lightning-fast bowling skills. Looks like Arjun is already giving his father a run for his money!

A curious fan asked the cricket legend. “Has Arjun ever gotten you out?" And his reply was nothing short of thrilling, as he revealed that it had indeed happened at none other than the ‘home of cricket’, Lord’s!

“Yes, once at Lord’s but don’t remind Arjun!," he wrote.

Another fan inquired about the advice Sachin gave to Arjun when he expressed his desire to play professional cricket. Sachin’s response was witty as always, as he humorously asked Arjun, “ARE YOU SURE????????"

Shifting the focus to Arjun, he has been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad since 2021 when they purchased him for a cool Rs. 20 lahks in the auction. However, the young fast bowler didn’t get an opportunity to play in the IPL until this year, in 2023, when he made his debut against KKR. But it wasn’t just a debut - Arjun also picked up his first-ever IPL wicket on Tuesday, during MI’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The youngster’s impressive performance earned him heaps of praise, especially for his cool and composed handling of the final over of the game.

