Arjun Tendulkar's Death Bowling Heroics in MI vs SRH Inspire Memes on Twitter

It was a memorable day for Arjun Tendulkar who lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with his spectacular death bowl heroics for Mumbai Indians (MI), leaving the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters no chance on Tuesday! This was only his second match when he finally got his first IPL wicket, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with. And, it was all in a day’s play for the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was certainly the talk of the town as fans flooded social media with memes in celebration of his sensational performance.

Arjun’s last over in the IPL game may not have been the most challenging, as the opposition was already eight wickets down and required only 20 runs to win, but it was still a significant test for him. He executed his wide-yorker plan well, denying the batsmen any chance to swing their bat freely and ultimately claiming his maiden IPL wicket to seal the victory for Mumbai Indians against SRH.

The delivery that led to the wicket went across Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who attempted a shot only to scoop it up to MI captain Rohit Sharma, much to the joy of Arjun and the rest of the team. Thus, it resulted in a jubilant celebration on the field and a flood of memes on Twitter from fans, who were impressed by the young cricketer’s performance.

After the match, the 23-year-old left-arm pace bowling all-rounder expressed his excitement about his debut IPL dismissal and shared his plan for the final over. In his own words, “Obviously, it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan, and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side."

Arjun further disclosed that he and his father always strategise before each match, and the Indian cricketing legend advises him to have confidence in his abilities.

In the meantime, Mumbai’s third consecutive victory in the IPL moved them up to the sixth place, overtaking Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in ninth position on the points table.

