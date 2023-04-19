Arjun Tendulkar's 'Unorthodox' Run-up While Bowling for Mumbai Indians Has Internet ROFL

Arjun Tendulkar made his mark in the IPL 2023 last night, leading the Mumbai Indians to their third consecutive victory in Hyderabad! With all eyes on him as Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun got to prove he’s not just riding on his dad’s coattails. He made his IPL debut in the previous game against KKR, and in his second IPL game against SRH, he turned into an impressive death bowler, defending 14 runs and taking his maiden wicket in a single over. But that’s not all: eagle-eyed online users couldn’t help but notice his unorthodox fast run-up, leading to some hilarious memes on Twitter.

No doubt, it seems like the online community is having a blast poking fun at the left-arm seamer’s bowling style and action! They just can’t get enough of his fast run-up, with some commenting on how it looks like he’s going to bowl at a lightning speed of 140+, but ends up delivering at a much slower pace of 120. The memes and jokes are flooding in, turning Arjun’s run-up into a fitting memefest!

Advertisement

After all, who knew a bowler’s run-up could bring so much entertainment?

Advertisement

Putting the jokes aside, Arjun Tendulkar truly won hearts when he was given the responsibility of defending 20 runs in the last over for MI. The 23-year-old held his nerve and executed his plan perfectly, with his wide yorkers giving the SRH batsmen a tough time. To top it off, he even claimed his first IPL wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, causing captain Rohit Sharma and everyone on and off the field to burst into a joyous celebration. Arjun’s impressive over helped MI secure a thrilling victory against the hosts, thereby showcasing the rising star in him who has much more to offer in the future!

Read all the Latest News here