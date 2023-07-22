Art and AI: A Combination That Appeals to Young People

The rapid progress made by artificial intelligence has led to the mass-scale sharing of artificially generated images, texts, music and videos on the internet. While some people find this new trend concerning, younger generations seem to be embracing it with greater enthusiasm. Just enter a few keywords and let the algorithms take care of the rest. That’s the way artificial intelligence programs, such as ChatGPT, Bard, Midjourney, DALL-E and Stable Diffusion, generate an infinite amount of content at the request of internet users. But these strikingly realistic creations are often shared online without context, or are even presented as authentic creations. This makes them hard to spot, and raises many questions about the creative potential of machines.

A new report titled “Consumer Trends: AI, Ozempic, and the Economy" examines this phenomenon. It was written by Dan Frommer, founder of The New Consumer newsletter, compiling data from several surveys of thousands of Americans.

The majority of respondents belonging to Generations Z and Y — the famous Millennials — consider AI-generated creative content to be art in its own right. An opinion shared much less widely by their elders. Indeed, only 17% of Baby Boomers consider artificially created images, videos and other cultural outputs to be works of art. This suggests that there is a generation gap when it comes to the acceptance of artificial intelligence in the arts.