Art Lovers Spot ‘iPhone’ In 19th Century Painting, Spark Time Travel Theories

Most of us are enthralled by the idea of time travel as we have, over the years, been exposed to an array of science fiction work involving the theory. We let our imaginations run wild whenever we get so much as an inkling of evidence of time travel, although most of them can be rationally explained. And now, conspiracy theorists are at it again. Art lovers have convinced themselves that a painting from the 19th century features an iPhone.

The 1882 painting is titled The Betrothal of Burns and Highland Mary and was carved by R Josey and James Archer. The famed Scottish poet Robert Burns is seen in the painting, offering his ladylove Mary Campbell a rectangular object. The object looks like an iPhone and has had people wondering if Burns time-travelled to the future to gift an iPhone to Mary Campbell. The painting predates the iPhone by about 125 years.

However, before you get carried away and join the cult of time travel enthusiasts, there is a rational explanation for the painting. Burns and his fiancee famously met to announce their engagement across a river in west Scotland in 1786, and they commemorated the event with an old Scottish custom of exchanging Bibles over a flowing stream. It is believed that this very moment was captured in a painting frame by the artists as a stream is also seen behind them. Hence, in all probability, the rectangular object in Burns’ hand is a Bible or a religious book.

Instances of people noticing objects from the present in old pieces of art have occurred earlier as well. A painting in the National Portrait Gallery made headlines just a week ago when a mother and daughter couldn’t help but notice what appeared to be contemporary footwear in the picture—Nike sneakers, to be precise.