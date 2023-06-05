The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) is growing day by day, posing a significant threat to the human race. Professor Dan Hendrycks, the director of the Centre for AI Safety, has expressed a concern that AI could pose a greater threat to humanity than something like a pandemic.

He has warned that AI could take various paths that lead to societal risks, including the potential for AI to realise that humans can deactivate them which might prompt them to harm us. The prediction suggests that AI could access the necessary resources to create a genetically engineered “bioweapon" more destructive than any previous pandemic. Alternatively, there is a concern that malicious players could release rogue AI intentionally, posing significant risks to society.

According to the tech industry, there is a reasonable belief that artificial intelligence could potentially order the required tools for creating a virus online, manipulate its genetic structure and release it globally. The Foreign Policy site highlighted that it is no longer necessary to have access to a large government laboratory to engineer a virus.

Due to technological advancement in genetic engineering, the tools necessary for constructing a virus have become highly affordable, uncomplicated and easily accessible. This accessibility has raised concerns as it enables not only rogue scientists but also amateur biohackers, including college students, to utilise these tools, amplifying the potential threat they pose.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines bioweapons as deliberate releases of microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria or fungi, as well as harmful substances produced by living organisms, with the intent of causing disease and fatalities in humans, animals or plants.

During times of war and conflict, there is a potential risk of targeting high-security laboratories that handle dangerous pathogens, resulting in severe public health consequences. Biological weapons fall within a category of unconventional weapons, also known as weapons of mass destruction, which encompasses chemical, nuclear and radiological weapons.

The utilisation of biological agents is a significant concern with a growing apprehension about the increasing risk of these agents being employed in terrorist attacks. Michael Wooldridge, a computer science professor at Oxford University, has suggested that it is not difficult to envision scenarios where AI could exploit existing human technology to bring about the eradication of humanity.