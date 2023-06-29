Artificial Intelligence Soon to Serve Space Exploration

NASA is reportedly working on a ChatGPT-style AI-powered interface. This project is reminiscent of the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey" and its sentient supercomputer, HAL 9000. Speaking to the Guardian, researcher Dr. Larissa Suzuki, who regularly works with the US space agency, explains how this type of “intelligence" could be useful.

The idea would be to enable astronauts to converse with their spaceship’s computer system. This interactive chatbot could then report at any time on whether the mission is running smoothly, any technical problems encountered, and how best to remedy them. This integrated AI could detect and potentially correct bugs, potentially without any human assistance. The idea is for it to enable the ship or space station to manage itself, without necessarily having to send someone to repair it on site. It could even take over the maintenance of the craft’s various systems when no human is on board.

The system would feature a natural language interface that would allow astronauts and mission control to speak directly to it, rather than having to consult large technical manuals. If necessary, astronauts could even ask it for advice before performing complex maneuvers.

But on-board artificial intelligence could also be used to communicate with many other vehicles, both manned and unmanned, taking advantage of their data to learn how to manage them better over time. All without the need for this information to be sent back to Earth. Thanks to automatic learning, this “intelligence" will be able to respond to communication or logistics problems on a case-by-case basis.

All this brings to mind HAL 9000, the intelligent interface at the heart of the science-fiction movie “2001: A Space Odyssey," released 55 years ago. A first form of this artificial intelligence could be rolled out as soon as 2024 in Lunar Gateway, a future space station set to orbit the Moon as part of the Artemis program. However, NASA has not yet confirmed this possibility.