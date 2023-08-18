Artist Creates Wooden Spoon Smaller Than Nib Of A Pen; World Record, Obviously

Guinness World Records consistently unveils extraordinary feats, events, and skills that captivate our attention. A recent headline-grabbing achievement revolves around the creation of the world’s smallest wooden spoon. This remarkable accolade belongs to Shashikant Prajapati, a 25-year-old micro artist hailing from Bihar, India. Driven by a personal aspiration to accomplish something remarkable, Shashikant Prajapati crafted this miniature masterpiece.

The smallest wooden spoon is just 1.6 millimetres (0.06 inches) in length. According to a recent report by Guinness World Records, this exceptional tiny utensil has some fascinating details. GWR’s report mentions that to count as a valid record, the spoon needs to be an accurate, miniaturised version of a regular wooden spoon with a clearly visible bowl and handle.

Using a craft knife and a surgical tool, the micro artist skillfully carved the spoon from a single piece of wood. Shashikant also used a drawing compass to design a chain from a chalk piece. The micro artist told Guinness World Records, “Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job."

He dedicated extensive practise to refining the technique, meticulously constructing more than 10 versions of the spoon. Eventually, he triumphed in creating a spoon that not only met the design criteria but also achieved the size required to set the record.