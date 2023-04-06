Artist Plays Maan Meri Jaan On Drums; It's 10 On 10 From Us

Rapper and singer King’s Maan Meri Jaan has been ruling the charts since its release in October last year. The catchy tune has inspired several social media users to create reels and cover versions of the song, adding to its popularity. One such cover version by an Instagram user has now taken the internet by storm. The talented drummer’s version has gone viral, receiving widespread attention on social media platforms. Even YouTube India has featured the clip on their official page.

The Instagram artist who goes by the name Jakestrum is known for sharing his drum covers of popular songs. In the now-viral video, he can be seen drumming in the middle of a road with the backdrop of what appears to be open. The clip was featured on YouTube India’s official Instagram page, they wrote, “Ok, but how cool is this?"

Advertisement

Netizens were highly impressed with the cover version of the song. One user expressed their appreciation by writing, “Kya baat Hai outstanding performance", another person tagged the King in his comment and said, “Even the legend King would be impressed by this banger."

“Maan meri jaan got more power," a fourth user wrote, “Damn, this is so cool and dope," read a reply.

Maan Meri Jaan has not only captured the attention of people in India but has also impressed several international stars, including Priyanka Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas. Nick was so impressed with the song that he recreated it in his own version, which further added to its growing popularity.

Advertisement

The popularity of King’s hit song continues to rise, with people falling in love with it more every day. However, what’s even more interesting is the involvement of Nick Jonas which has given the viral song an additional boost. While respecting the original vibe of the song, Jonas added a few English verses and a chorus that further enhanced its appeal.

Talking about the collaboration with Jonas, King had earlier stated, “Bringing ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ to the world with Nick has been an exciting journey. We can’t wait for fans to hear how the blending of our styles has come to life."

Advertisement

While Nick Jonas said, “My love for India extends to its music and collaborating with King on his massive hit, ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, is an honour."

Read all the Latest News here