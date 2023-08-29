Artist’s Unique 'QR Code' Mehendi for Raksha Bandhan Has Sisters 'Scanning' for Gifts

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and as brothers are searching for the right gift, sisters are preparing to deck up for the occasion. During festive times in India, many women choose to adorn their hands with ‘mehendi’, popularly known as ‘hena’. Mehendi vendors, during this time of the year, are lined up with customers. From trying different designs to trying out new colours and patterns, every year there is a new thing in the market. Now, a mehendi vendor, who goes by the name ‘Yash Mehendi’ has uploaded a new video on Instagram.

The video is not just about a new design but also a very innovative way of collecting money. There is a QR code that has been made on the back of a girl’s hand. So, whenever a person scans the QR code using their phone, they are taken to the UPI portal from where money can be transferred. Surprising, right? However, while many took this seriously and thought it was real. The artist, in the caption, mentioned that it is a joke. Taking to Instagram, the artist wrote that he has edited the video. He mentioned, “This payment transaction screen recording with my mehndi video to make it real but mehndi QR code can not be use for payments. It’s just for fun."

Here have a look at the viral video:

Meanwhile, earlier, in a captivating post on Instagram, Saira Shah, a blogger, unveiled a video that captured a truly special moment with her husband. The clip featured the woman’s husband helping her to get ready for Eid by applying mehndi on her hands. “When Eid is finally here so your husband does your mehndi for you," read the text. Despite the complexity of the chosen design, the woman’s husband seemed confident of his artistry.