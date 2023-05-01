Aryan Khan's Brand Sells Jacket For Rs 2 Lakh, Hoodie For Rs 45K; Fans Cope With Memes

Aryan Khan launched his clothing brand D’YAVOL X and also made his directorial debut with an ad for the brand starring dad Shah Rukh Khan. However, since going live, the brand has been facing backlash on social media over its exorbitant pricing. From hoodies for approximately Rs 44,000, sweatshirts for Rs 36,000, to a Signature X jacket worth Rs 2 lakh, eyebrows have shot up across quarters over D’YAVOL X’s product pricing.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans who wanted to support Aryan as well as own this merch of sorts are feeling majorly let down and amid the backlash that the luxury streetwear brand has been getting, Twitter’s favourite coping mechanism has also emerged once again: Memes. With fans planning to pawn their non-existent possessions to Instagram comments requesting time to take out loans, fans have reacted with sharp humour.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh and Aryan, however, are serving some looks in the brand’s ad. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Aryan also shared the pleasant experience of having shot with his dad. “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn," he said.

Read all the Latest News here