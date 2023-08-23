As Chandrayaan 3 Prepares For Moon-landing, India's 'Proud' Children Send Love And Wishes

In less than a couple of hours, India’s Chandrayaan 3 will attempt a soft landing on the Moon, and children across the nation are sending their best wishes for the success of this ambitious mission. From various parts of the country, kids are offering their warmest ‘good luck’ to Vikram Lander, hoping for a safe touchdown. Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14, 2023. On Sunday, August 20, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Vikram had established contact with Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter around the moon, setting the stage for a gentle landing attempt on August 23.

While the whole country celebrates and awaits the proud moment to become a reality, children have been expressing their heartfelt wishes for Chandrayaan-3 in the most adorable ways on Twitter. Among these videos, one that stands out features a young boy dressed as Chandrayaan-3, who explains the entire mission process with infectious enthusiasm.

Take a look:

Another toddler’s video has gone viral for the sweet way he wishes good luck to the moon lander. Its caption reads, “All the best Chandrayaan-3 we wish you a Happy and Safe Landing."

Watch here:

There’s another clip in which siblings are wishing Chandrayaan 3 good luck and praising ISRO for their efforts.

Many other similar videos of children are making rounds on social media. In these clips, the kids are heard talking about the Chandrayaan mission and how proud it makes them to be a witness to this historical moment. Here are a few more videos:

The Chandrayaan Programme, also known as the Indian Lunar Exploration Programme, is a continuous series of space missions conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to explore the Moon. This programme involves lunar orbiters, impactors, soft landers, and rover spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third step in this ongoing adventure. Chandrayaan-1, the first mission, was launched in October 2008. Unfortunately, Chandrayaan-2 faced a setback when its lander deviated from its intended path and crashed during a landing attempt on September 6, 2019, making Chandrayaan-3 a crucial endeavour.