Ashneer Grover’s ‘Bijli Ka Bill’ Tweet On Mumbai's Iconic Sea Link Lights Goes Viral

Ashneer Grover, the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, is known for his amusing and engaging tweets, and this latest one was no different. Grover took to Twitter to express his demand for lighting up Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Despite its breathtaking beauty, the sea link remains unlit during nighttime, much to Grover’s dissatisfaction. He drew comparisons to the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, which “comes alive at night because of lighting only."

In his hilarious tweet, Grover appealed to the authorities to switch on the lights on the sea link cables. He also poked fun at the idea of someone’s grandfather turning off the lights every night to save electricity. His tweet received overwhelming support from Twitter users, who also expressed their desire to see the sea link illuminated at night. In his witty tweet, the entrepreneur wrote, "Bhai, Mumbai sea link ke cables pe light on karwa do koi (Someone switch on the lights at the Mumbai sea link cables). It’s such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye (Which grandfather switches off the lights every night to save electricity)."

Along with the tweet, he also shared a snap of the famous landmark of Mumbai. Needless to say, it does look breathtaking and would definitely look more so had someone flipped on the light switches. Twitter users had a hilarious take on Ashneer Grover’s tweet about Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link. One user wrote, “Rahenge to hum hamesha middle class (Ww will always remain middle class)’, poking fun at the authorities for not maintaining the sea link’s lighting properly.

Another user remarked, “True. Aur log thodi saaf safai rakhe tho hum SF se kam nahi (If people take care of cleanliness, we are no less than SF). Was with kids here yesterday," showing the potential of the city to be as beautiful as San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. They also shared a clip of the breathtaking beauty of the place.

The demand to switch on the lights on the sea link cables also found support from users, with one tweeting, “I couldn’t agree more! The Mumbai Sea Link looks breathtaking, and it’s a shame that it isn’t lit up at night. I bet it would look even more stunning with lights. Hopefully, someone takes note of your request soon!"

The wit and humor of Ashneer Grover never cease to amaze Twitter users.

