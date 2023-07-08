Asia’s Most Educated Village Is In India, 80% Households Have At Least One Government Officer

India is famous all over the world for its culture, tradition, food and people. Now according to reports, there is a village in India which is Asia’s most literate village. The village, named Dhorra Mafi, is located in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Aligarh is known for its lock industries and the famous Aligarh Muslim University.

In 2002, this village was listed in the ‘Limca Book of Records’ for being the most literate village in Asia. According to reports, this village has given many scientists, doctors, engineers, professors and IAS officers to the country. The literacy rate of this village was recorded to be more than 75 per cent.

Dhorra Mafi is one of the most developed villages in the country with 24-hour electricity and water supply, an English medium schools and colleges. The population of this village is around ten to eleven thousand

The village houses a high number of government employees as nearly 80% of households have at least one official posted in various state and Central government departments. The village lies close to the Aligarh Muslim University, which has been instrumental in higher education of the villagers.

Faiz Mustafa of this village was a Vice Chancellor of a University, Dr Shadab Bano is a professor in AMU and Dr Naima Gurrej also teaches here. IAS Officer Dr Siraj also belongs to this village.