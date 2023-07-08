Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Asia’s Most Educated Village Is In India, 80% Households Have At Least One Government Officer

Asia’s Most Educated Village Is In India, 80% Households Have At Least One Government Officer

The village Dhorra Mafi is located in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 20:47 IST

Delhi, India

The village is located close to Aligarh Muslim University.
The village is located close to Aligarh Muslim University.

India is famous all over the world for its culture, tradition, food and people. Now according to reports, there is a village in India which is Asia’s most literate village. The village, named Dhorra Mafi, is located in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Aligarh is known for its lock industries and the famous Aligarh Muslim University.

In 2002, this village was listed in the ‘Limca Book of Records’ for being the most literate village in Asia. According to reports, this village has given many scientists, doctors, engineers, professors and IAS officers to the country. The literacy rate of this village was recorded to be more than 75 per cent.

Dhorra Mafi is one of the most developed villages in the country with 24-hour electricity and water supply, an English medium schools and colleges. The population of this village is around ten to eleven thousand

The village houses a high number of government employees as nearly 80% of households have at least one official posted in various state and Central government departments. The village lies close to the Aligarh Muslim University, which has been instrumental in higher education of the villagers.

Faiz Mustafa of this village was a Vice Chancellor of a University, Dr Shadab Bano is a professor in AMU and Dr Naima Gurrej also teaches here. IAS Officer Dr Siraj also belongs to this village.

    • The people of this village depend on education instead of agriculture for their livelihood.

    According to Dr Noorul Amin, the head of the village, one of the best things about this village is the brotherhood and harmony among the residents. People from different communities and groups have been living together here for years without any discrimination. The village houses a Government Primary School, Iqra Public School, MU College and Moon Light School.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 20:47 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 20:47 IST
