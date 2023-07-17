Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Assam Police Uses AI To Raise Awareness On Social Media Risks For Children

Assam Police Uses AI To Raise Awareness On Social Media Risks For Children

The AI-generated images were accompanied by messages, urging parents to refrain from sharing details about their children on social media.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 10:59 IST

Delhi, India

The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag 'Don’t Be A Sharent.' (Credits: Twitter)
In this digital era dominated by social media, it has become a common practice for people to share their day-to-day lives including moments with their children, online. The Gen-Z and iGeneration babies with their futuristic minds captivate audiences with their adorable antics. However, amidst the fun and amusement, there are larger risks involved. Exposing children to social media at such young age not only has potential psychological impacts but also exposes them to privacy threats.

Addressing this growing concern, Assam Police took a significant step by using a series of AI-generated images to caution parents against sharing pictures and videos of their children on social media platforms. Assam Police shared a thought-provoking image on Twitter, accompanied by important messages. The tweet accompanying the pictures read, “Likes fade, but the digital scars remain. Shield your child from the perils of Sharenting. Be mindful of what you share about your child on Social Media." The tweet was followed by the hashtag Don’t Be A Sharent.

The initiative taken by Assam Police received widespread praise from users. Individuals across various social media platforms resonated with the message conveyed. One user, while applauding the initiative, commented, “The need of the hour. So many parents indulge in this and virtually destroy the kid’s childhood."

Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “I agree. Thank you for addressing this sensitive issue."

Another user pointed out the unfortunate trend of parents seeking social media attention by exploiting their children, remarking, “Nowadays, parents are using their children for likes."

Prior to this, Assam Police had already showcased their commitment to combating cybercrime through a Twitter post. The police force shared an image of a clear blue sky with just two words inscribed on it: “Click Here." The department’s logo adorned the top of the image, and an arrow drew attention to the ALT badge, which allows the addition of descriptions to photos.

    • By clicking on the ALT badge, a small box appeared, displaying the text: “Remember, don’t just ‘mouse’ around the web, ‘click’ with caution." The police also employed the hashtag “Think Before You Click" to reinforce the importance of being mindful while navigating the online world.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 10:37 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 10:59 IST
