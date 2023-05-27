Assam Thieves, Who Robbed Bakery for Cake and Cash, End Up 'Celebrating' Birthday in Jail

A twist of fate turned a robbery attempt into an unexpected birthday celebration for two robbers from Jorhat, Assam. While their intentions were misguided, the aroma of freshly baked cakes lured them into celebrating a birthday at the very bakery they planned to rob, resulting in an unforeseen turn of events.

Last Tuesday, the peaceful atmosphere surrounding Manisha Bakery near Baruah Chariali in Jorhat town was shattered as two robbers, Gitlu Gogoi from Royal Road in Jorhat City and Sanjay Patnaik, unleashed havoc by looting and vandalising the establishment. Their brazen acts were captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, causing the incident to gain traction on social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

In the now-viral video, the two thieves were caught on camera engaging in an unexpected display of merriment. With cake in hand, they transformed the scene into a light-hearted spectacle, engaging in a playful cake fight and even assuming the role of the birthday celebrant. However, it wasn’t all fun and games, as their initial act of breaking into the shop at midnight led them to the cash counter, where they managed to steal a substantial amount of 12 thousand rupees before making their escape.

Following the emergence of the viral footage, the Jorhat Police swiftly took action, apprehending both thieves on Thursday. Displaying a touch of humour, the police department shared a lighthearted social media post that read, “Happy Birthday Boys!

During the arrest, the police successfully retrieved a stolen mobile phone from the thieves, which contained incriminating photos of them posing with the cake inside the shop. In addition to their actions at the bakery, the culprits also targeted a nearby medical store, carrying out a robbery. Interestingly, it was not the first time this particular shop had fallen victim to such incidents, as it had previously been vandalised and robbed back in the year 2018, further highlighting the challenges faced by the establishment.