At Bihar Hospital, ASHA Workers Fight Over Pregnant Woman's Admission

A video from a hospital in Bihar has gone viral. It shows a fight between the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers at the government Sadar Hospital in Jamui on Saturday afternoon.

It has been reported that ASHA workers brought a pregnant woman, a resident of Khaira, to the hospital. The workers and some middlemen already present at the hospital started pressuring the woman to go to a private clinic. The ASHA workers who came with the woman refused to do so. Because of this, a tussle started between them which escalated into a fight.

According to reports, one of the workers ended up injured. She was identified as Manorama Devi, also a resident of the Khaira area. The guards and other personnel present there had to intervene to stop the fight. Manorama Devi claimed that an ASHA worker was told by a doctor to take the pregnant woman upstairs but instead, she started taking her somewhere else.