At Chhattisgarh's Jaypee Plant, Strange Man-Eating Creature Digs Graves, Eats The Dead

The dangerous animal known as the man-eating grave badger was rescued from inside the Jaypee plant in Sector 5 of Bhilai township. This uncommon wild creature is rarely spotted in Chhattisgarh. Following its rescue, the grave badger was released in the Maitribagh Zoo at BSP.

This species is distributed throughout the country and is commonly found near riverbanks and ponds, constructing dens that are around 25-30 feet long. Its upper body displays a brown hue, while its sides and belly are black, accompanied by a wide white stripe on its forehead. With five nails on each foot, it utilizes them for burrowing. The creature digs using its front paws and clears away the soil with its hind feet. Renowned for its scavenging behaviour, it consumes deceased animals. Being omnivorous, its diet encompasses everything from fruits and roots to insects and mites. It’s sometimes referred to as the Honey Badger.