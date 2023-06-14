At Khedapati Balaji Temple, Thousands Of Parrots Relish Jowar Every Morning

In the western part of the Indian city, Jaipur stands the Panchkuian Shri Ram Temple, a historical landmark that has been around for approximately 200 years. Adjacent to it, you’ll find the Khedapati Balaji Temple, known for its unique tradition of feeding parrots. This practice has been carried out for nearly five decades, attracting millions of parrots regularly.

Taking on the responsibility for the past 50 years, Ramesh Agarwal has been tirelessly pouring jowar (sorghum) to feed these birds. Come rain or shine, these feathered beings are fed at 5:30 a.m. every day. Even in the face of the challenging Corona pandemic, Ramesh exhibited unwavering dedication to his role, ensuring that the parrots received their regular nourishment without fail.

Ramesh Ji holds the belief that several saints have performed spiritual practices in the Panchkuian area. This is why it is considered sacred land, and the parrots that gather here are seen as embodiments of those saints. The practice dates back to when the Hanumanji temple stood on an elevated platform, surrounded by fields where sorghum was grown. Even during that time, parrots would visit the area.

Over time, remarkable progress has been made in enhancing the infrastructure of the temple, thanks to the generous donations from devoted individuals. Step by step, floors were constructed, and a dedicated feeding area was established. To safeguard the parrots from potential threats posed by wild animals, protective boundaries made from nets sourced from pulse mills were erected.

Significant transformations further unfolded, resulting in the construction of a 5000 square feet roof over Hanuman’s temple. This expansive roof has faithfully served as the hub where the parrots receive care, ensuring their ongoing well-being and nourishment for the past 50 years.

Perched on the surrounding trees, thousands of parrots patiently await their turn. As one group finishes their meal and takes flight, others swiftly take their place on the roof from the treetops. When receiving their “Prasad" (sacred food offering), the parrots first cast their gaze upon Hanuman’s flag before settling on the roof to enjoy their meal.