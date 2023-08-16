At Mandsaur Pashupinath Temple, A Joint-celebration For Durva Abhishek And Independence Day

In a symbolic fusion of tradition and patriotism, the ancient Pashupatinath Temple witnessed a special Durva Abhishek ceremony, coinciding with India’s Independence Day. The ceremony, based on the Hindu Panchang, aimed to invoke blessings for the prosperity and happiness of the nation. This unique ritual, which has endured for 38 years, serves as a remarkable testament to the harmonious blend of cultural heritage and national celebration.

The roots of Durva Abhishek trace back to 1985 when it was inaugurated, and since then, it has become a cherished annual event. This year, the ceremony took place on the revered Krishna Chaturdashi, as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees and priests gathered at the Ashta Mukhi Lord Pashupatinath Temple on a Sunday, fervently praying for India’s continued growth and betterment, coupled with commemorating its historic freedom from British colonial rule.

Pandit Umesh Joshi, the founder of Jyotish Evam Karmkand Parishad, an esteemed organization of priests, highlighted the significance of the chosen date. He emphasized that India’s independence, attained on August 15, 1947, aligned with the auspicious Krishna Paksha of the Shravan month, specifically falling on Chaturdashi.

The ceremony itself was a spectacle of devotion and reverence. The temple’s chief priest, Kailash Chandra Bhatt, along with prominent figures like Pandit Surendra Acharya, Pandit Rakesh Bhatt, Pandit Shyam Pandya, and a multitude of devout followers, participated actively in the ritual. The central focus of the ceremony was the intricate adornment of the Lord Pashupatinath idol with Durva, a variety of sacred offerings, and the application of auspicious Shami leaves and sandalwood paste.

The sanctity of Durva Abhishek is further accentuated by the use of quintals of Durva, meticulously arranged to grace the deity and the sanctum sanctorum. Additionally, the Lord’s idol is embellished with Gomti Chakra, cannabis, green pumpkin seeds, green cardamom, and mawa. This meticulously crafted ceremony, exclusive to the Ashta Mukhi Lord Pashupatinath Temple, epitomizes devotion and pays homage to India’s historical journey to independence.