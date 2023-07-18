At This German Railway Website, You Get Not One, But 5 Title Options To Choose From If You're A Professor

Twitter is not just a platform for expressing opinions, rather it has evolved as a conversation starter for many. On July 17, an Assistant Professor of Intelligence Analysis from Lund University tweeted about National German Railways saying, “Excellent range of opinions when you make railway ticket reservations with Deutsche Bahn. Are you a double PhD who’s been promoted to full professor? They have got you covered".

Deutsche Bahn is the national railway company of Germany which is the largest railway operator and infrastructure owner in Europe. After Deutsche Post, it is the second largest transport company in the world. While making the railway ticket reservations on their website, they have a variety of options of which the screenshot has been shared on Twitter by Ingesson which read as Dr., Prof., Prof. Dr., Dr. Dr. et al.

The tweet gained significant attention garnering 1 million views, 13.9K likes and 843 retweets. Further adding on to this, Tony Ingesson, who is a professor, wrote, “No one in Sweden ever addresses anyone using their title (unless you’re in the military or a royal) so whenever I’m in Germany you’d better believe I’m going to make the most out of being Herr Doktor."