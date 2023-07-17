At UP Railway Station, 3 Brothers Argue, Pull Their Father Over Property Dispute

A high-voltage family drama in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot has been reported where three sons were pulling their father towards themselves due to their greed for his property.

The incident took place in Kolhua village in the Bharatkoop police station area. Vijaykant Pandey, who lives in Delhi with his wife, father and children visited the village with his family. For his return journey, when he reached the Karwi Railway Station with his family to go back to Delhi, his two elder brothers reached the station with their mother and asked Vijaykant to not take their father with him.

The three brothers started having a fierce debate with each other to take their father with them. They kept doing gripping drama at the railway station in the greed of their father’s property. GFP and RPF police officers reached the scene and conciliated both parties, suggesting they go to court due to a property dispute.

Advertisement

After the matter was controlled by the police, Vijaykant alleged his elder brothers for not taking proper care of their father. He stated that he has been living in Delhi with his father for the past 12 years. He took his father with him a few years back when he got ill as his proper treatment was not carried out by his brothers.