‘Aunty Rocks, Punjabis Shocked’: Korean Woman Impresses Internet With Fluent Accent

Content creator Sungkun Siddiqui, who says he is “half Indian,” stays in Seoul with his Korean mom and siblings.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 18:42 IST

Delhi, India

This Korean woman’s favourite movie is Raja Hindustani. (Photo: Instagram)
This Korean woman’s favourite movie is Raja Hindustani. (Photo: Instagram)

A Pakistani content creator and his Korean mother are winning the Internet. Wondering why? Because she can speak Punjabi better than most, quite fluently. Sungkun Siddiqui, who goes by the name Desi Korean on Instagram, shared a video wherein he is introducing his mother to his followers. She surprised his fans when she answered a few questions by her son in Punjabi. Sungkun is “half-Punjabi" and “half-Korean" and his timeline is filled with hilarious videos of him attempting desi Reels. A recent video shows him asking his mom a few questions like if she can speak in Punjabi, and her favourite movie, among others. And the way she responds to these questions will surely leave you awestruck.

Sungkun shared the video, with the caption, “If my mum can speak Punjabi then so can you!" The video opens with Sungkun asking his mother in Punjabi if she knows how to speak the language. To this, she says, “Han aundee hai (Yes, I can)." Next, he asks her to say a few lines in Punjabi. When she takes a bit to think about what to say, Sungkun teases her by dismissing her claims. But then he asks her about her favourite movie. When she takes a moment to give a name, Sungkun interrupts and asks if it is Carry On Jatta, which is a Punjabi film. To this, she replies in Hindi, “Nahi. Meri pasand ki movie Par Desi Par Desi Janna Nahi," hinting at Raja Hindustani.

As her final test, Sungkun asks his mom to complete the lyrics of the Punjabi song and she does it perfectly. Impressed with her adorable Punjabi accent, several users lauded her in the comments section. Several called her “cute," while many claimed that her Punjabi is better than many people they know.

A user commented, “Hahaha this is so cute. Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked." Another wrote, “She speaks better Punjabi than many Punjabis I know." A few praised her accent, which had a Korean touch, as a user commented, “Oh my god! The accent."

A user said, “Masha Allah! She speaks like it’s her own mother tongue… it’s a much tougher language than Urdu hats off…I just learned too and it’s difficult."

So far, the video has garnered over 50 thousand likes.

first published: April 12, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 18:42 IST
