Aussie Couple Spots Giant 8-Foot Python Staring At Them

In Queensland, Australia, a couple experienced an unexpected encounter when they discovered an 8-foot coastal carpet python in their hallway. Startled, the wife hurried outside, while her husband promptly contacted Jeremy De Haan, a local snake catcher from Jeremy’s Reptile Relocations Townsville. According to De Haan, it was believed that the snake made its way into the house through an exposed ceiling fixture in the kitchen.

During Jeremy De Haan’s journey to the property in Bushland Beach, the python remained motionless in the hallway, maintaining its relaxed posture. De Haan noted that the snake, weighing around 13 to 17 pounds, posed no significant difficulty during the removal process. He efficiently and effortlessly retrieved the snake without the need for any tools. De Haan simply grabbed its tail gently and swiftly placed it into his catch bag, completing the task in under five seconds.

Coastal carpet pythons, a variant of carpet pythons, primarily inhabit the eastern coastline of Australia. These pythons, known for their scaled patterns resembling carpets, can reach a maximum length of 13 feet, although the majority typically stay under 8 feet, as stated by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Being non-venomous, this species relies on constriction to subdue its prey. Carpet pythons employ an ambush hunting technique and possess heat-sensitive organs on their lower jaw, enabling them to detect the body heat of various animals such as rodents, birds, and possums.

Despite their imposing size, carpet pythons serve a crucial ecological function by controlling populations of rats and mice in their local environment.

According to De Haan, these pythons are generally docile and do not commonly pose a danger to humans. However, he warned that attempting to catch, handle, or disturb them could result in unpleasant bites.

De Haan shared a photograph of the snake on his Facebook page, garnering numerous likes and comments from users. One user humorously remarked, “I’d entrust this snake with my house keys. It seems like it has claimed the place as its own."