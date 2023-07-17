Australia Man Kills Wife, Shoots At Daughter; Arrested After 3 Hours Of Standoff With Cops

A tragedy unfolded in Australia as a man fatally shot his wife and critically injured his daughter, leading to three hours-long standoff with the police. On July 15, around 1:20 pm, authorities responded to reports of gunshots, initiating a ‘high-risk’ operation in Adelaide, according to news.com.au. Upon arrival, officers discovered a mother and daughter on the driveway of their home, both suffering from gunshot wounds. While the woman had already died, her 22-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital for medical attention, where her condition became stable.

South Australia Police stated, “When patrols arrived, they found a woman deceased at the scene and another 22-year-old woman with serious injuries." Aleksandra Vergulis, 51, was identified as the deceased woman; her husband, Vasilis Vergulis, age 51, is accused of shooting and killing her. Aleksandra had passed away by the time police enforcement arrived. Daniela Vergulis, 22, suffered serious injuries and was sent to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Daniela has been working as a legal secretary in the Crown Solicitor’s office following her graduation from the University of SA last year with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Psychological Science. Meanwhile, Aleksandra reportedly worked as an executive assistant at the University of South Australia.