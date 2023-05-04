Australian Couple Evicted From ₹22 Crore House As Court Rules They Aren't Legal Owners

An Australian couple, who bought a house and lived in it for five years, were asked to vacate it after a judge ruled that they were never the legal owners. Jess and Jackie Morecroft paid more than $1.2 million for the Gold Coast house next to Mermaid Beach at an auction in March 2018.

Due to its proximity to the beach and accessibility by foot, the value of the house shot up and is now worth more than $2.7 million (around ₹22 crore). Five years later, the Queensland Supreme Court found that despite the couple paying a hefty sum for the Mermaid Beach mansion, it had over time increased in value to more than $2.7 million and still belonged to the 83-year-old Hind Issa.

When Ms Issa contacted them and said the house had been “fraudulently mortgaged by criminals" and that her signature had been forged, the Registrar of Titles slapped a caveat on it, according to court documents, proving that the property had not been transferred into their names.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Morecroft have engaged in a legal battle over who is the rightful owner of the house. Issa, who has Alzheimer’s and was represented in court by her daughter, was found to be the rightful owner earlier this year. The court also found that the Morecrofts had no legitimate claim to the property.

Morecroft asserted, “There is an endpoint here for us, which would completely ruin us." Right now, everything seems to be in extreme straits." His wife stated that she was “living in fear" as a result of the stress of losing the home because they had lived there for five years.

The couple’s lawyer claimed throughout the trial that Issa’s removal of the property’s caveat proved she no longer had an interest in the house. In exchange for $40,000 (£21,000), the woman who withdrew the caveat had done so “on the express basis that she reserved all her rights," according to Justice Crowley. She stated, “We’re just ordinary people who bought the house with their hard-earned money."

The couple was worried that taking additional legal action to recoup their money would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more after already shelling out £161,000 ($300,000) in legal fees. But at the most recent hearing on Friday, the court ruled that because the Morecrofts were the victims of a fraudulent sale, the Queensland government should pay compensation.

Although the ruling is final and the government may appeal it, the Morecrofts described the decision as a “huge relief" on Friday. “It’s now a clear instruction for the state to pay us compensation and we just hope they accept the umpire’s decision," Morecroft said.

