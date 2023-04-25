Australian Flight Attendant Addresses Common Myths Related To Flights

When we travel by flight, our minds often ponder various questions. For example, what would happen if the door of a plane was opened mid-flight? Why is it not safe to drink alcohol on the plane? We are told to raise the window shades when taking off and landing and we have found ourselves wondering why. An Australian flight attendant named Brody Capron recently posted a video on TikTok that debunked some myths on flights and answered questions to put your mind at ease.

Brody Capron said that many people have been asking whether someone can open the doors of the plane mid-air. She answered that one needs to have more strength than elephants to be able to open the doors while the flight is in the air. It can only be possible if someone has supernatural powers. She explained that the law of physics says that an aeroplane at an altitude of 36,000 feet, with a 6 feet long and 3.6 feet wide door, then there is a pressure of 24,000 pounds (approximately 10,900 kgs). Only if someone has such power, then they can open the door. Otherwise, it is not possible for a common man.

She addressed the question of getting buzzed after drinking alcohol in the air versus on the ground. She said that after drinking alcohol in the air, the ability to contain the liquor decreases. So, if you are drinking alcohol on a flight, you can get drunk quickly. It is also because of the low percentage of oxygen in the air, that the effect of alcohol is more. Hence, the flight attendant suggested that if possible, alcohol should be avoided.

Many people think that tap water on flight is not safe to drink. Debunking the myth, she said that it is quite safe to drink as it is clean and filtered, just the way it is in one’s house; and it has no bacteria in it. She also answered the pressing question about why window shades should be raised while taking off or landing. Brody answered that the window shades are asked to be raised as there can be a risk while taking off or landing. Passengers can see the engines, while the flight attendants can’t, so if something is amiss, it can be reported to the cabin crew.

