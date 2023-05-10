Australian Influencer Slammed For Posting Gun Pic As 'Favourite Thing' About the US

Australian influencer, Mikaela Testa, is receiving flak on social media after she posted an image at a gun range. Her post came as a response to being asked her “favourite thing about America." For those who don’t know, Mikaela is an OnlyFans creator and she was taking part in an Instagram Q&A when she was asekd this question. “Fave thing about America?" asked a follower. To this, she responded by posting an image of herself, holding a gun.

A little after this, controversies started erupting and her post was picked by Instagram page Influencer Updates Au. According to a report by News.au, one social media user, “I like Mik, but the gun is really insensitive." Another person wrote, “Best part of America is the guns? There was a mass shooting a few days ago at a shopping mall. Nine killed including children, seven others injured. I don’t care if she wants me to die off but promoting guns in America is just idiotic."

Advertisement

The post spark massive outrage as it came just 2 days after nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas, Texas. As per the authorities, the gunman acted alone and was killed by a police officer on Saturday after he began firing outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

Many also tried to defend the influencer as they claimed that she meant the gun range and not gun violence. “Lmao she obviously meant shooting at a gun range, bro. They do tours, I did it in Bali, Dubai and Hawaii," one social media user said, report news.au.

Some other Q&A responses were also labelled as controversial by Influencer Updates Au included Testa saying older women were mean to her in real life.