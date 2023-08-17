Australian Man, Who Sent Faeces To Leonardo DiCaprio And Others, Fined Rs 2.5 Lakh

Veronica Grey, 49, a man from West Australia sent his faeces and urine through Australia Post, addressed to actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto. The incident came to light when one of the packages containing the waste ruptured, spilling its contents onto a postal worker. According to the report published in abc.net.au, the court has handed a two-year good recognisance bond (behaviour bond) of Rs 2,49,189 to Veronica. The court took this decision after taking into account the poor mental health of Veronica after presenting a psychiatric report by the defence lawyer Kaia Gooding. The report informed that Veronica is suffering from an adjustment disorder. Adjustment disorders are excessive reactions to stress that involve negative thoughts, strong emotions and changes in behaviour.

Ms Gooding described Veronica as “passionate about saving the environment", and said that his intention was never to harass the actors. Veronica was born in the Philippines before moving to the US. He now lives in Australia on a temporary bridging visa as a humanitarian. Ms Gooding asked the charges to be dismissed and said Grey had expressed “remorse and insight" of his actions. According to the defence lawyer, Veronica had engaged with the local support services in Broome. The lawyer further said that there is no risk of Veronica committing the offence again.