Australian Model Wears 'Naked' Dress At Her Wedding, Then Takes Haters To Task

A wedding is a big event for anyone and they prepare for it for months. Be it shopping or all kinds of arrangements, everything starts several months ahead. And the bride-to-be does special preparation when it comes to her looks, outfit and jewellery. But what if this preparation embarrasses you in front of other people present at the wedding ceremony? Something similar happened in Australia a couple of months ago.

Ellie Gonsalves, 33, a resident and model of Australia, got married in March in Gold Coast City and she wore a “naked" dress on her D-day. Everyone was surprised when she donned her wedding outfit on the most important day of her life.

As reported by Vogue Australia, Ellie wore a “very revealing" dress for the event. She shared the picture of her wedding dress on social media and wrote that her husband was shocked to see her dress. Posting a clip from her wedding on her Instagram handle, Ellie wrote, “My husband’s face when he saw me in this dress reveal at our wedding." Take a look:

Seeing the post, many of her followers and social media users trolled her for the “naked" dress. One user wrote, “I would have been so ashamed if I was your husband," and another wrote, “I’m sorry but this is not a good dress for the wedding. Dress modestly!"

Replying to one of the trolls, who criticised her for her wedding dress, Elliie wrote, “The only thing that’s fast and loose was your mum’s hands when she dropped ya on your head as a child." Hitting back at another, she remarked, “FFs lighten up girl. It’s a dress for the wedding of someone you don’t know. Don’t like it, change the channel. Simple as that."

She also shared a screenshot on Instagram and stated, “What’s that phrase? If you dish it out, be prepared to take it. I can’t believe people are getting so offended by a wedding dress."

Ellie is an actress and model, and her husband Ross Scutts is an entrepreneur.

