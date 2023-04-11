Australian Woman Bitten Twice By A Poisonous Blue-Ringed Octopus, And Then ...

If you need a suggestion on watching one of the best marine life documentaries, then it must be My Octopus Teacher. It takes you on the thrilling underwater adventure of a filmmaker-turned-explorer, who develops an unusual bonding with a female octopus. Octopuses are generally quite friendly with humans. They are also very inquisitive, bonding well with humans. Some of these beguiling marine creatures are deemed to be very poisonous. The prime example is the blue-ringed octopus. These animals can inject their venomous sting when they feel threatened, killing other beings. You will be amazed to find out that a woman, even after being bitten twice by a blue-ringed octopus, survived the attack.

According to a report by Live Science, on March 16, an unnamed Australian woman while swimming on a beach in Sydney met with a near-fatal encounter with a blue-ringed octopus. She was bitten two times on her abdomen by the poisonous animal. The New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance service narrated the entire incident on Facebook.

The woman — while enjoying herself on the beach — was intrigued by a small shell-shaped structure. Wanting to have a closer look at it, she picked it up, oblivious that the shell-like thing was a blue-ringed octopus. As soon as she grabbed the cephalopod in her hands, the octopus slipped, landing on her stomach. It resulted in two venomous bites from the marine animal. Soon, the woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, she suffered extreme abdominal pain upon the sting, as a result of which a cold compress was used to satiate the discomfort. Later, she was taken to the hospital for the doctors to learn whether she had any other life-threatening symptoms. Strangely enough, upon monitoring her health, no additional adverse effects were diagnosed and the woman was left unharmed.

According to scientists, blue-ringed octopuses carry a special type of venom known as Tetrodotoxin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) opines that by inhibiting sodium ion channels, tetrodotoxin prevents nerves from sending signals to muscles. This can result in respiratory failure and death because it quickly weakens and paralyses the muscles of your body, particularly those located in your respiratory system.

Tetrodotoxin’s effects can begin right away or take time to be obvious, therefore the person can die anytime within 20 minutes to 24 hours after the toxin enters the body.

