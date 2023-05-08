Australian Woman, Lost In Forest For 5 Days, Survives Drinking Wine And Lollipops

Imagine being lost in a forest with your only supplies being a bunch of candies and a bottle of wine. Sounds frightening, doesn’t it? Almost like you are watching a survival thriller film where the protagonist is trying their best to stay alive amid trying and extreme conditions. But, this movie-like situation turned out to be a woman’s real-life nightmare. 48-year-old Lillian found herself lost for five days in the dense forests of Australia’s Victoria. She survived just on a bottle of wine and some lollipops during those testing times in the wilderness.

Now, incredible visual footage of the woman being rescued by the Air Wing has surfaced on the Internet. It shows an ariel view of the rescue operation with Lillian’s reaction upon being saved winning the hearts of social media users. The heart-warming video was tweeted by the Victoria Police on May 6.

“See the moment the Air Wing located a woman, who was missing for five days in dense bushland. Yesterday afternoon, the Air Wing was conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in Mitta Mitta bushland."

The video shows blurred footage of a densely forested region. The Air Wing, upon spotting a car parked in the wild, took a closer look by zooming in. After confirming that it was indeed a black car, they presumably started looking for any survivors or people nearby. Thankfully, the Air Wing, upon closer inspection found a woman waving towards them from below.

Realising that she was in dire need of help, the Air Wing, without wasting another second, sent a police vehicle to the exact location. Not long after, a police van was seen approaching the woman. Lillian upon seeing the van arrive seemed to give out an exasperated cry of relief, calling them. Two police officers who stepped out from the vehicle held the woman safely and walked her toward the car.

According to a report by the New York Post, Lillian embarked on a solo short trip to the dense region of Bright in Victoria’s High Country on April 30. She was driving toward Dartmouth Dam when Lillian met with a dead-end, unable to find her way out from the puzzling forests. But, when she tried to turn her car around, Lillian’s car got stuck in the mud.

With zero network on her cellphone, and her ailing health making it impossible for her to walk, Lillian decided to stay in her car until help arrived. The only supplies she had with her were a bottle of wine to drink which she bought for her mother, some snacks, and a packet of lollipops. The police started a search after Lillian’s family members raised an alarm on April 30. They informed the emergency services that Lillian did not receive any of her check-in mail.

