Austrian Athlete Sets New World Record With His Sideways Jump

Austria’s Parkour athlete, Lorenz Wetscher, has accomplished a remarkable feat, securing a new world record for the farthest standing sideways jump. On May 13, in Hall in Tyrol, Austria, Wetscher astounded spectators by covering a jaw-dropping distance of 2.83 meters (9 feet, 3 inches). The Guinness World Records (GWR) acknowledged his achievement by releasing a video of the moment, which instantly grabbed viewers’ attention, garnering over 6 million views. Interestingly, Wetscher successfully surpassed his own previous record set in 2015, which was 3.15 meters. His aim was to motivate and empower his fellow group members to unlock their full potential.

After successfully completing the leap, Lorenz celebrated with a fist pump and a full-twisting side somersault from the height of the second block.

“Farthest standing sideways jump - 2.83 metres (9 ft 3 in) by Lorenz Wetscher," read the caption posted with the clip

Shortly after the Guinness World Records shared the video, social media erupted with admiration. Many users expressed their appreciation, however, there were also those who felt they could easily surpass the record.

A user wrote, “My guy could be the best goal keeper,"

Another wondered, “I don’t know why I feel like I could easily beat this."

“Something I use to do when I was small is a record too," wrote another user.

A user shared, “I’m sure there’s some African tribal members, for whom jumping is actively part of their customs that could beat this record with minimal effort."