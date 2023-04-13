Autistic Girl Joining Stranger's Birthday Celebration Is Pure Love

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone. But rarely do people get an opportunity to make their birthday extraordinary for someone else. This is what a young man did when a little girl with autism crashed at his 29th birthday celebrations. The man did not get angry at the unexpected interruption. He understood the girl’s enthusiasm for the cake and the candles and managed to make the occasion special for her as well. Wondering how? Just take a look at the clip. We bet the video of the birthday boy’s adorable interaction with the girl will surely make your day.

The clip, shared by an account named Good News Movement, was dropped with the caption, “During this man’s 29th birthday celebration, this young girl with Autism hears the table singing and comes over to celebrate with them. As she blows out the birthday candles, the girl’s father tries to stop her, but the birthday boy couldn’t be nicer about it, inviting her in. What a kind man."

The video has garnered over 1.5 million views and left many users emotional. “This is so sweet. I really respect papa for trying his best. Kids with special needs do not receive such positive responses or are given much grace from strangers when they have impulsive, compulsive, sensory seeking moments," an account commented.

Many people were full of praise for the young man. “As a mother, I have to thank God for people like this young man," an individual wrote.

Several found the video relatable. “OMG. Totally something my son with autism would do and that would be me trying to pull him away! I’m so glad the birthday guy reacted so kindly!" a comment read.

“Such acts of kindness are such a great way to start your birthday," one user remarked.

But a few users had a different take on the video. “As someone on the spectrum myself I am conflicted. I understand how you are all saying that this is a nice thing to do. However, now she will believe that this kind of behaviour is acceptable. We can learn and we have to be told that this is unacceptable," a person advised.

