Auto Rickshaw Driver's Day Out With Dog In Bengaluru Traffic Is Too Cute To Miss

The never-ending traffic jams in Bengaluru can be really frustrating for drivers on the road. While the chaotic state of the city’s traffic may need some to be fixed, this auto driver seems to have found a cute way to get through the day on the city’s road. A wholesome video, making rounds on social media, shows a rickshaw driver accompanied by his dog stuck in heavy traffic. The cute interaction between the two was caught on camera by an onlooker who shared it on Instagram. The pooch is seen sitting in the lap of auto rickshaw driver, waiting for the traffic to clear up.

The driver is seen wiping what seems to be some dust or sweat off his hand but before keeping the napkin aside, he also wipes his dog’s face. With soothing music playing in the background, the passer by captioned the visuals, “Just a normal day in Bangalore." Take a look at it here:

With over 2.3 million views, the video has won multiple hearts on Instagram, leaving some to call the driver rich by heart. Many also believed that the man has cracked the code for living a happy life. A user commented, “Oh my God. I would travel in that auto the whole day to help that auto driver and dog. God bless them both."

Another highlighted, “And then people say adopting a dog is expensive!! Pocket doesn’t matter if you’ve got a heart to carry." One more said, “I wish them both a lifetime friendship full of happiness and peace. May the Lord bless you with world’s happiness." For one user the highlight of the video was “The way he wipes the pup."

A section of dog lovers also expressed concerns about taking dogs out in scorching heat. One said, “Very beautiful bond but it’s scorching heat it’s not good to take him out." Another added, “Maybe the pup is being taken to the vet or something otherwise exposing a golden retriever to this level of heat overheats them very quickly and can cause fatal damage." A few also came out in full support of the rickshaw driver, “You only need a good heart. People here are worrying about the pup, it’s far much better than leaving him/her at home alone. At least appreciate it."

Meanwhile, jokes on Bengaluru traffic did not fail to get a special mention. One user quipped, “The dog grew up before he reached the destination."

Did the video win your heart too?