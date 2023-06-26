Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Avantika Express: Viral Video Shows Rainwater Leaking From AC Vents in Two-Tier Coach

Video of rainwater leaking through AC vents of Avantika Express goes viral on social media.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 08:08 IST

Delhi, India

Avantika Express: Viral Video Shows Rainwater Leaking From AC Vents of Two Tier Coach (Photo Credits: Twitter)
The Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express has recently been in the spotlight on social media due to a video that has garnered considerable attention. The video captures an unfortunate incident where rainwater seeped through a two-tier coach, specifically through the air conditioning vents, resulting in discomfort and inconvenience for the passengers onboard. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, prompted railway staff to clean the floor as the water from the vents filled the passageway.

This repeated leakage of water within the coach has, thus, sparked a significant online outcry, with users expressing their discontent towards the Indian Rail Services.

Soon, #AvantikaExpress and #IndianRailway started trending on Twitter as people started reacting to the now-viral video. While the source of the clip couldn’t be known, several users re-shared the same video and expressed their disappointment on the blue bird app.

Watch the Viral Video: 

Meanwhile, in another distressing incident amid heavy rainfall in Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday, a car was washed away, with a woman trapped inside. Videos capturing the harrowing scene have circulated on the internet, showcasing the valiant efforts of residents attempting to rescue her. They ingeniously employed a rope, tethering it to a sturdy pole, and braved the powerful waves to execute a dramatic rescue mission.

Fortunately, their efforts were successful, and the woman was saved from the perilous situation. She was promptly transported to a hospital in Panchkula to receive the necessary medical attention.

    • Also Read: Mother Carries Daughter On Shoulders, Walks Barefoot Amid Heavy Rain

    According to the reports, the incident occurred while the woman was attempting to immerse something in the river. Allegedly, she had parked her car on the riverbank, but the sudden surge in water flow swiftly engulfed the vehicle, causing her to be swept away. Dramatic visuals of the incident have emerged, further highlighting the intensity and urgency of the situation.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 08:08 IST
