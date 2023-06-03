'Queen for a Reason': Babar Azam Trolled for Pairing Colourful Socks With Sandals in Viral Pic

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has once again caught the attention of social media users, albeit for his fashion sense rather than his cricketing achievements. A picture of him wearing colourful socks has gone viral, sparking a wave of humour and jokes online. In the image, Babar can be seen posing with some women, sporting a black t-shirt and shorts. However, it is his unconventional choice of socks, paired with sandals, that has led to a flurry of memes and light-hearted banter.

Some users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli, who was also seen sporting a similar combination in the past. But, fans were divided in their opinions, with some arguing that Kohli pulled off the look better than Babar.

Meanwhile, check out the humourous exchange of comments and memes that followed.

Earlier, Babar shared a picture that sparked curiosity among his followers. It showed him and his trusted opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, engrossed in studying, with Babar holding a piece of paper and Rizwan reading alongside him. It turns out the Pakistani duo has enrolled in a course at Harvard Business School, focusing on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports. They are attending all classes on campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Babar, who has occasionally faced criticism for his limited English communication skills, has now set out to prove his capabilities beyond the realm of cricket. Interestingly, it was during this course in the United States that his picture with some female fans caught the attention of the internet where he faced trolls targeting his fashion choice.