Babar Azam's 'Match Winner' Cheque Came With Hilarious Error and Twitter Didn't Let it Go

In the realm of cricket, Pakistani captain Babar Azam has emerged as a favourite subject for memers, who find endless amusement in his peculiarities. But this time, the spotlight shifted to a quirky twist of fate after Pakistan’s epic victory over Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the opening Test at Galle. The match took place from July 16 to July 20, and Pakistan took a 1-0 lead into the contest.

In the viral image captured during the presentation ceremony after the Test, Babar received a $5000 match winner’s cheque. But netizens were quick to notice a mistake on the cheque, where it stated, “US Dollars Two Thousand Only" above the numerical amount - a humourous blunder that set the internet ablaze with a frenzy of hilarious memes and witty jokes.

Advertisement

Check Out:

One cheeky user cheekily quipped, “After deducting GST," while another commentator likened it to the classic “CTC vs. in Hand Salary" dilemma. A witty third user added, “Whichever is lower :D" – undoubtedly leaving everyone in stitches.

Advertisement

But that wasn’t the only moment that had the virtual world buzzing with excitement. During the same post-match ceremony, as Babar wholeheartedly praised his team’s incredible performance, especially applauding Saud Shakeel’s match-defining double century, he enthusiastically responded to a question from the interviewer with a simple “Definitely."

And just like that, it instantly caught the eye of viewers, transforming into a viral sensation that goes beyond being just Babar’s catchphrase. This “definitely" has now become a meme that continues to spread laughter and amusement across the cricketing world.

Advertisement

Watch the Viral Video:

Earlier, Babar Azam’s fashion sense seemed to steal the spotlight more than his cricketing achievements. One particular picture of him wearing colourful socks went viral, igniting a wave of humor and jokes across the internet. Naturally, some users couldn’t resist drawing comparisons to Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli, who had been spotted sporting a similar combination in the past. However, fans found themselves divided, with some passionately arguing that Kohli pulled off the look better than Babar while others just made memes around it.