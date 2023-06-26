Baboons' Clever Antics Keep Lions On Their Toes, Watch

Lions are typically known for hunting animals or engaging in clashes with other lions and animals. However, this video showcases how they maintain their notorious reputation while Baboons attempt and succeed in outsmarting a pride of lions on a bridge. The video was posted on YouTube by a channel called Latest Sightings and was filmed at the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa.

The video begins with the Lions lazily walking on the bridge, unaware of the Baboons right beneath them. The Baboons remain alert and cautious of every movement of lions. At one point, a Baboon musters the courage to move but quickly fails.

The video’s caption provides further information, stating, “This troop of baboons found themselves stuck several feet in the air, surrounded by lions. With nowhere to go, they eventually outsmarted the lions in the funniest of ways! Mike Botes, a guide at Mala Mala Game Reserve, captured this very interesting and funny behaviour on video and shared the story and footage with LatestSightings.com." The amusing incident took place on the West Street Bridge and has garnered 2.7 million views in just five days.

According to additional information in the caption, “The lions strolled onto the bridge without a care in the world. As for the baboons, it was too late. They let out screeches and alarm calls, alerting every mammal and bird in the vicinity. The baboons scrambled, causing chaos. Unfortunately, surrounded and unable to outrun the lions, the baboons had to think on their feet to survive."

The post also drew a lot of responses from those who watched the video, and the comment section appeared to be laughing out loud.

“It’s fascinating how Baboons really can sense the lions’ movement on the bridge and know where they’re," said a user.