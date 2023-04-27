‘Baburao Ka Nahi Temjen Ka Style Hain’: Nagaland Minister Dances With Folk Artists

Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along, has once again won the hearts of many with his recent social media post. Known for his ingenious and fun-loving posts, it is not something new for the minister’s fans, yet his posts are always a breath of fresh air. The BJP minister shared a video on Wednesday in which he was seen dancing to Nagaland’s folk music with a group of dancers. The post, which has since gone viral, showcases the minister’s light-hearted and fun-loving personality. In the video, Temjen Imna Along can be seen dancing amongst dancers who were dressed in traditional Naga attire, effortlessly keeping up with the dance steps alongside the performers.

He shared the video with a caption that read, “Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen ka style hai. Nagaland mein kuch kuch nahin, bohot kuch hota hai. Aao kabhi Nagaland pe (This is not Baburao’s style, this is Temjen’s style. A lot of things happen in Nagaland, come visit Nagaland)." Certainly, the minister knows how to keep up with Bollywood movies.

The post has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many commending the minister’s love for his state’s culture and his willingness to promote it. Social media users praised the minister for his light-hearted approach and fun-loving personality, with many expressing their desire to visit Nagaland. Others asked Temjen Imna Along to grace their states with his presence. “Nagaland jarur aayenge sir ji, but pehle aap Gujarat aao. Kuch dinn to gujaro Gujarat mein (I will visit Nagaland sir but first you plan a visit to Gujarat. Spend a few days in Gujarat)," wrote a social media user.

“Sir, hotel and flight reservations karva do please (Sir please help me out with hotel and flight reservations). Nagaland is on my bucket list!" read another tweet.

A tweet read, “Zarur aayenge, agli garmi mein. I have been to Sikkim and Meghalaya, and would love to see Nagaland and other States of North East. (Will definitely visit in the next summers)."

Nagaland is a state located in the northeastern region of India. Known as “The Falcon Capital of the World," it is home to a diverse range of tribes with distinct cultures, traditions, and languages. The state is known for its natural beauty, including hills, valleys, and rivers, and is a popular destination for adventure tourism.

