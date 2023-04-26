Baby Elephants’ Playful Fight Interrupted By Elders Is Too Relatable To Miss

Elephants are fascinating creatures known for their intelligence, gentle nature and antics. They are also incredibly playful animals, especially the younger ones. A video has been doing rounds on Twitter that shows the mammals’ fun side. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, known for sharing interesting facts about wildlife on his Twitter handle, recently posted an endearing video of two baby elephants playfully fighting. The video shows two elephant calves engaging in friendly tussles, chasing each other around. In the beginning, the slightly bigger elephant gains the upper hand over the other calf. However, before it could win the fight, the little one pushes him to the corner, where an elder interrupts to halt the play.

While sharing the video, Kaswan captioned it, “When cousins fight, elders have to intervene."

Watch the video here:

As soon as the cute clip went viral, the social media users expressed their admiration and flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. Many were also reminded of their siblings.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Wish I can go and hug them all and play with them. Mighty and divine they are."

Another one said, “The video is so cute. So adorable (with two red heart emoticons)".

“Sir, very cute. It’s reminding me of my elder brother who is abroad doing MS," tweeted one.

Another wrote: “Yeh sab chotte ek jaise hote, phele khud chedo aur masti karo. Fir thoda sa hum karde toh daud ke complain karne bhaagte (these younger siblings are alike everywhere. First, they tease us and when we start, they run around and complain about us)."

The video has received more than one lakh views and has won the hearts of numerous viewers.

Earlier, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a similar video on her Twitter handle that showcased a mother elephant teaching her calf how to safely cross a road.

In the video, the mother elephant leads her calf along a forest path, and when a car approaches, she protects her baby by standing next to her. “Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality," read the caption.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video? Do let us know in the comment section.

