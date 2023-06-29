Baby Gator Beats The Heat By Chilling In Swimming Pool, See Cool Pics

Scorching hot summers can be problematic for not just humans but animals too. Climate change is impacting every creature these days. Coming straight from the Sunshine State in the United States, an alligator took it upon itself to cool itself off. This gator in Florida decided to beat the heat by hanging out in a swimming pool. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on their Facebook handle, sharing how the creature was found in a swimming pool. The images show the alligator soaking itself up in the water. Other snaps have the rescue team making sure it was out of harm’s way.

The post also shared details about the rescue operation. Shared on June 22, the post shared that the wildlife animal was safely removed from the pool and transported to another location. It read, “Here in FL, you do the stingray shuffle in the gulf and before hitting the pool you do the gator check. It’s a part of life. One citizen was about to take a dip in the pool yesterday when she noticed this not-so-little one cooling off. She gave us a call. The gator was safely removed in a coordinated effort with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, and transported to a safe area."

The size of the alligator seemed to astonish a lot of social media users. Many remarked on how tiny the creature was. They wondered if it was just a baby alligator who had lost its way. Others lauded the officers for doing a great job at making sure everyone involved was safe and sound. “Wow. Just a baby with big teeth. Lol," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I would have let him stay and hang out." “Great job officers!" a user commented.